March 18, 1934 - December 26, 2019 Mr. Jerry Martin Evans, Sr., 85, passed away on Thursday, December 26, 2019, at Forsyth Medical Center after a courageous battle with cancer. Jerry was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He was born in Mecklenburg County, NC, on March 18, 1934, to Richard and Catherine Mullis Evans. Jerry was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer. He was also the proud owner of Silbert & Wainer Jewelers in Winston-Salem, NC. Jerry's greatest loves in life were Jesus Christ; his wife, Kelly; family; and friends. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Jerry Martin Evans, Jr.; and one brother, Bill Flow. Surviving are his loving wife of 66 years, Kelly Evans; one daughter, Sheena Poe (husband Chris); one daughter-in-law, Martha Evans; one granddaughter, Melissa Evans; two brothers, Tom Flowe (wife Lynda) and Dick Evans (wife Harriet); one sister, Anne Austin; many nieces and nephews; and a dear friend, Earl Driggers. A funeral service will be held at 2pm on Monday, December 30, 2019, at Clemmons First Baptist Church with Rev. Mark Evans and Rev. Don Harvey officiating. Interment will follow at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 12:00-1:30pm at Clemmons First Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Clemmons First Baptist Church, 3530 Clemmons Rd, Clemmons, NC 27012. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Kinderton Chapel 108 E. Kinderton Way, Advance, NC 27006
