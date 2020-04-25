Evans, Larry William May 10, 1955 - April 17, 2020 LARRY WILLIAM EVANS May 10,1955-April 17, 2020 Larry William Evans, 64, went home to be with his Lord and Savior. He was born in Charlotte, NC to the late William Henry Evans and Jeanette Snyder Evans. Larry grew up in Charlotte and graduated from Olympic High School in 1973. He then moved to Rochester, NY where he graduated from RIT in 1976. Since his job consisted of a lot of travel, it enabled him to return to Charlotte to be near family in 1987. He followed in his father's footsteps to become a printer by trade, and was a member of the Charlotte Craftman's Club. Larry loved being outdoors and was always tinkering with things. He didn't believe the saying "If it ain't broke, don't fix it!" as he was forever " fixing" something. He was a Christian, an avid reader, a NASCAR fan, and a great friend to many. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his mother-in-law Barbara Davis, his brother-in-law and good friend Chuck Davis, numerous aunts and uncles, and cousins. Left to cherish his memory include his wife of 31 years Cindy Davis Evans, his sister Sandra Evans Stiles (Kevin), niece Frankie Stiles Hanna (Jonathan), an aunt, an uncle, numerous cousins, and his furbabies BUG and MOE. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a memorial at a later date. The family requests memorials be made to Community Fellowship Moravian Church, P.O. Box 397, Welcome, NC 26374. Cremation Society of Charlotte 4300 Statesville Rd. Charlotte, NC 28269
