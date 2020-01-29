December 19, 1933 - January 21, 2020 Mr. John Andy Evans, Jr., 86, died on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 in Manassas, VA. He was born in Winston-Salem, NC on December 19, 1933 to the late John Andy Evans, Sr. and Vivian Clingman Evans. He is survived by his beloved wife, Maria; his daughters: Joanna (Leonard) Caretti and Allison (David) Martin; two grandsons: Miles and August; and his brother, James Evans of Wadesboro, NC. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at Capernaum Church of Christ cemetery. The family will greet friends 30 minutes prior to the service at the church. Clark S. Brown & Sons Funeral Home 727 N Patterson Avenue Winston-Salem, NC 27101
Evans, John A., Jr.
