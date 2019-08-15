October 4, 1936 - August 13, 2019 Mrs. JoAnn Hunter Evans, 82, of Boonville, passed away Tuesday morning, August 13, 2019, at SECU Hospice Center in Yadkinville. Mrs. Evans was born October 4, 1936, in Yadkin County, one of seven children born to the late Lee and Thelma Hutchins Hunter. JoAnn retired as a sales associate from Maxway Store in Yadkinville after 20 years of service. She was a Christian and a member of Shady Grove Baptist Church in Boonville. She is survived by her husband of 63 years, Verle Dean Evans of the home; three sons, Terry Lee Evans of Boonville, Mark Steven Evans of Jonesville, and Marlon Verle Evans of Belews Creek; two grandsons, Joshua Evans and Jordan Evans, both of Elkin; a great-grandson, Kavy Evans of Elkin; and four brothers and three sisters-in-law, Steven "Stevie" and June Hunter and Ronny Hunter, all of Boonville, Bobby and Joan Hunter of Lewisville, and William "Bill" and Tip Hunter of Pfafftown. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Evans was preceded in death by a sister, Jean Gray Hunter Cockerham; and a brother, Harvey J. Hunter. A celebration of JoAnn's life will be held Saturday, August 17, 2019, from 5:00 until 7:00 PM in the fellowship hall of Shady Grove Baptist Church, 3808 Center Road, Boonville. The family requests their friends and family to attend in their casual attire "come as you are." In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123. Moody Funeral Services in Mount Airy is serving the Evans family. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com. Moody Funeral Services, Inc. 206 West Pine Street, Mount Airy, NC 27030

