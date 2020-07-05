March 28, 1948 - July 3, 2020 Mr. Jimmie Wayne Evans, 72, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at Willowbrook Rehabilitation and Care in Yadkinville. He was born March 28, 1948 in Forsyth Co. the son of the late Eulis Jackson Evans and Thyra Ellen Preston Evans. Jimmie drove a truck for E.G. Forrest Trucking Co. for 42 years and had over two million safe driving miles. He enjoyed bowling, fishing and spending time with his family. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Timmy and Ricky; and two sisters, Sheryl and Judy. Jimmie is survived by his wife of 50 years, Barbara Sue Troutt Evans; two daughters, Cheryl Evans of King and Terri Nichols (Johnny) of Pinnacle; five grandchildren, Jacob Nichols and Emily Nichols both of Pinnacle, Ashley Brown (Ben) of Mocksville, Kristin Campbell of Mocksville and Landon Evans of King; three great-grandchildren, Isabella Brown, Madilyn Brown and Kylie Campbell all of Mocksville; and two sisters, Darlene Vanhoy (Johnnie) of Mocksville and Patty Kilby of Yadkinville. He is also survived by a special friend, who he thought of as a brother, Roger Owens (Glenda) of Lewisville; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family. There will be no formal services due to current health concerns. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Rd. Rural Hall, NC 27045

