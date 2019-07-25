August 23, 1934 - July 23, 2019 passed away Tuesday July 23, 2019 at Yadkin Nursing Center. Mr. Evans was born August 23, 1934 to Curtis Franklin Evans and Pearl Winters Evans who preceded him in death. Also preceding him in death are his wife Louise Evans and three brothers Wayne Evans, Tildon Evans and Roger Evans. He is survived by one brother Ray Evans; sisters Betty Nicks, Gaye Swisher and Brenda Sue (Benny) Hudson; also surviving is Eddie McCormick, a dear friend, and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 6-8 PM Thursday July 25, 2019 at Gentry Family Funeral Service in Jonesville. Funeral service will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday, July 26, 2019 at Gentry Family Chapel in Jonesville by Rev. Ronnie Moore and Rev. Jerry Sizemore. Burial will follow in the Victory Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery where he was a member. Online condolences may be made at www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 4517 Little Mountain Rd. Jonesville, NC 28642

