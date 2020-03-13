Winston-Salem - Funeral services for Mr. Gregory T. Evans, 48, will be conducted at 12 pm on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Solid Rock Baptist Church, with family visitation beginning at 11 am. Mr. Evans may be viewed today from 2 pm - 6 pm at Douthit's.

To plant a tree in memory of Gregory Evans as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries