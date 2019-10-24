April 24, 1964 - October 22, 2019 Christopher Cress Evans was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 22, 2019. Mr. Evans was born April 24, 1964 in Wilkes County, North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his sister, Jerri Ann Evans-Barton. He is survived by his parents Terry and Juanita Graham of Winston-Salem, his father Jerry Lee Evans of North Wilkesboro, his sister Danta Mickey (Mark Mickey), and his brothers Tommy Lawson, Jr., Jeff Graham and Chris Graham. He is also survived by four nieces, two nephews, three great-nephews and two great-nieces, all of Winston-Salem. Memorial services officiated by Rev. Kevin Kilbreath will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday at Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church located at 4691 Vienna Dozier Road, Pfafftown, NC 27040. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Family will receive family and friends one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral Home 2951 Reynolda Road Winston-Salem, NC 27106
