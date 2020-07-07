November 18, 1923 - July 1, 2020 Mrs. Alma Ross Estes, 96, passed away Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Brookridge Retirement Community. Mrs. Estes was born November 18, 1923 in Jefferson Davis County, MS, the daughter of James Owen and Mamie Henderson Ross. She retired from the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County School System. Mrs. Estes was an active member of Knollwood Baptist Church and was a veteran of the US Navy (Waves) having served in World War II. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Estes was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Edgar Louie Estes; five brothers; and two sisters. Surviving are one daughter and son-in-law, Lu Ann Mangum and husband, Tim of Winston-Salem; one son and daughter-in-law, Craig Ross Estes and wife, Katie of Cherryville, NC; two granddaughters, McKenna Ann Estes Rhyne (Matt) of Lenoir, NC and Carter Grace Estes of Cherryville, NC; one brother, Cleatus O. Ross of Sterlington, LA; and many nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory. Memorials may be made to Knollwood Baptist Church, 330 Knollwood Street, Winston-Salem, NC 27104. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

