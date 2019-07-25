October 26, 1956 - July 20, 2019 Ms. Janet Johnston Estep, 62, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 at her home. She was born October 26, 1956 in Forsyth county to Mrs. Theda Christine Foil Johnston and the late Mr. James Paul Johnston. Janet spent her entire professional career in education, retiring from the WS/FC school system as both a librarian and teacher. In addition to her father, she is preceded in death by her brother, Mark Johnston. Janet is survived by her two sons, Joshua Estep (Angela) and Matthew Estep; and three siblings: Bobby Johnston, Jill Johnston, and Steven Johnston (Shelly). In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sea Turtle Rescue & Rehabilitation Center, P.O. Box 2095, Surf City, NC 28445. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall 305 Bethania-Rural Hall Road P.O. Box 673 Rural Hall, NC 27045

