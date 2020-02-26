April 23, 1928 - February 23, 2020 Mr. Hal Edward Essick, Sr., age 91, of Winston-Salem, passed into the immediate presence of his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 23, 2020, at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Davidson County to the late Elmer Ray and Mildred M. Miller Essick on April 23, 1928. He was preceded in death by one sister, Margaret M. Essick and husband John William Carruthers. Hal married Peggy J. Issacs on November 2, 1947, who survives him. He is also survived by three sons: Hal Edward Essick, Jr., (Wendy) of Lexington, Joel R. Essick (Carol) and Jeffrey D. Essick (LeAnne) of Winston-Salem; grandchildren, Jonathan, Amanda, Joshua (Paige), Zachary, Chadwick (Nicole), Emily, Kelly and Kara (Dillon) as well as five great-grandchildren, Payton, McKenzie, Braxton, Kendall and Henry. Hal graduated from Arcadia High School. He and his father started Essick Used Cars in Welcome, NC. After his father's death in 1960, Hal continued as a self-employed auto body man. He owned and operated Hal Essick Used Cars for more than 60 years. Hal was a member of Friedberg Moravian church and a member of the band for more than 75 years. He was also the band leader for 20 years. In 2008, the church honored him as Band Leader Emeritus. A funeral service will be held at Friedberg Moravian Church at 2:00 PM on Thursday, February 27, 2020, with Rev James C. Newsome, Jr., and Rev Dan K. Nelson officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 PM to 1:45 PM, on Thursday, February 27, 2020, in the church sanctuary. Burial will immediately follow in Friedberg Moravian Church God's Acre. Memorials may be made to Friedberg Moravian Church Band, 3201 Friedberg Church Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27127 or Trellis Support Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or Griffith Fire Department, 5190 Peters Creek Pkwy, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Well done, good and faithful servant! Hayworth-Funeral Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103

Feb 27
Thursday, February 27, 2020
1:00PM-1:45PM
Friedberg Moravian Church
2178 Friedberg Church Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
Feb 27
Thursday, February 27, 2020
2:00PM
Friedberg Moravian Church
2178 Friedberg Church Road
Winston-Salem, NC 27127
