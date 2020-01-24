April 29, 1931 - January 22, 2020 Farry York Morrow Ernest, born April 29, 1931, passed away, January 22, 2020. Farry was the youngest child of the late Jay and Ruby York. She was married to the late Dupree Morrow and later to the late Bill Ernest. She is survived by her sons, Michael (Debbie) and Phil (Lynn) and her stepsons, David, Steve (Kathy) and Mark (Ann). In addition, Farry is survived by her sister, Evelyn (Ray), sister-in-law, Ann Sims and her grandchildren, Brent and Christa Morrow, Dave Jr. and Stephanie Ernest, Brian, Brandon and Bradley Ernest, Mark Jr., Sean and Vincent Ernest. Memorial services will be held 2:00pm Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Troutman Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Iredell Memorial Gardens Cemetery. The family will visit with friends on Saturday from 1:00-2:00pm. The family requests, in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her honor to Kate B. Reynolds Hospice House, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103 or the SECU Family House, 1970 Baldwin Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.troutmanfuneralhome.com. Troutman Funeral Home is serving the family of Mrs. Farry Ernest.
