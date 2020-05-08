October 2, 1938 - May 6, 2020 Mr. Donald Odell "Don" Embler, 81, a resident of Winston-Salem, NC passed away May 6, 2020. Don was born October 2, 1938 in High Point, NC a son of the late Tobias and Nettie Waynick Embler. Don lived in the Wallburg area most of his life. He retired from R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company with 35 years of service. Mr. Embler was of the Baptist faith having served as a Deacon, was active in Senior and Men's Ministry, Head Usher, Greeter and President of his Sunday School Class for many years. Don coached Little League Baseball at Wallburg for 17 consecutive years influencing many youth. He enjoyed sports and camping with his sons while they were growing up. Don enjoyed life, especially his family, friends, church, playing golf, fishing and spending the month of October at the beach after retirement. Those left to cherish his memory are his high school Sweetheart and loving wife for 63 years, Ruby Mickey Embler of the home; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Steve Embler and his friend Donna Browne of Winston-Salem, NC, Barry Embler and his wife Tricia of Seven Lakes, NC, Gary Embler and his wife Kelli of Harrisburg, NC; eight special grandchildren that were loved by their PaPa; Cameron and his wife Sydney of Concord, NC, Austin, Brianna, Elliott and Elyssa Embler of Seven Lakes, NC, Kaelyn, Kelsie Grace and Kristyn Embler of Harrisburg, NC; step-grandchildren, Lindsay Lovin and Drew Gephart; his sister, Betty Simpson of Winston-Salem, NC. Mr. Embler was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Jackson (Jack) Embler. Due to the Covid-19 restrictions a private service will be held at J.C. Green and Sons Funeral Home Chapel in Wallburg with Pastor Chris Byrne officiating. A private interment will take place at Parklawn Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Flowers will be accepted and memorial contributions in Don's memory may be sent to New Friendship Baptist Church Building Fund, 4258 Old Lexington Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27107. Online condolences may be sent to the Embler family at www.jcgreenandsons.com. J.C. Green and Sons 10301 N. NC Hwy 109, Winston-Salem, NC
