January 12, 1951 - July 6, 2019 Teddy Lamar Ellis, 68, passed away on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Wake Forest Baptist Hospital. Teddy was born on January 12, 1951 in Saltville, Virginia to the late William and Almida Robbins Ellis. He lived in Winston-Salem most of his life and retired from Stratford Metal Finishing. He was a loving father and husband and will be greatly missed. Teddy was preceded in death by his wife, Sandra Marie Ellis. Surviving family includes his sons, Teddy Ellis, Jr., Danny Ayers (Brenda Ayers), Tommy Lee Ayers, Christopher Dale Ayers and Roy Wayne Ayers; grandson, Chase Alexander Ellis; siblings, Geneva Robbins, Robert Ellis and Everette Ellis; three nieces, Teresa Norman, Sue Heilder and Heather Ellis; four nephews, Lee Morrison, Jeff Hart, Eric Ellis and Keith Setser; and sister-in-law, Barbara Setser. A celebration of life gathering will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 from 2:00 PM 3:00 PM at Hayworth Miller Silas Creek Chapel, with a time of prayer and remembrance to follow at 3:00 PM, conducted by Pastor Tim Gentry. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
