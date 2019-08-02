April 29, 1931 - July 30, 2019 Charlie Wheeler Ellis, 88 passed after a lengthy illness on July 30, 2019 in Biscoe, NC. Charlie was born in Winston-Salem, NC on April 29, 1931 to Charlie and Estella Franklin Ellis. He spent his youth in Lewisville, NC and graduated from Lewisville High School. He was a journalist in the US Navy before working for Western Electric and retiring after the AT&T takeover. After his retirement he became a master clock/watchsmith and jewelry repairman and opened Club Haven Jewelers and Pinecroft Jewelers in Winston-Salem and then The Tic and Time Shop in High Point, Archdale and Randleman, NC. He was a past member of the Lewisville Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star. He was predeceased by his son Charles W. Ellis and is survived by his wife Kate Taylor Ellis of Asheboro, NC, his ex-wife Janice Sink Ellis of Creedmoor, NC, his daughter Jane Ellis Harris of Creedmoor, NC, his son Mark W. Ellis, location unknown, 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Arrangements were made privately through Carolina Cremation Selections.
Most Popular
-
Video of WSSU student goes viral when he takes first steps after 4 months in wheelchair
-
Cooper signs bill allowing dogs and cats to be inside N.C. breweries that don't prepare food
-
First beltway segment opens this fall
-
Local chef Adam Andrews to open new cafe in former Hutch & Harris space
-
Winston-Salem doctor issued criminal summons on false insurance claim
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately