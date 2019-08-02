April 29, 1931 - July 30, 2019 Charlie Wheeler Ellis, 88 passed after a lengthy illness on July 30, 2019 in Biscoe, NC. Charlie was born in Winston-Salem, NC on April 29, 1931 to Charlie and Estella Franklin Ellis. He spent his youth in Lewisville, NC and graduated from Lewisville High School. He was a journalist in the US Navy before working for Western Electric and retiring after the AT&T takeover. After his retirement he became a master clock/watchsmith and jewelry repairman and opened Club Haven Jewelers and Pinecroft Jewelers in Winston-Salem and then The Tic and Time Shop in High Point, Archdale and Randleman, NC. He was a past member of the Lewisville Masonic Lodge and Eastern Star. He was predeceased by his son Charles W. Ellis and is survived by his wife Kate Taylor Ellis of Asheboro, NC, his ex-wife Janice Sink Ellis of Creedmoor, NC, his daughter Jane Ellis Harris of Creedmoor, NC, his son Mark W. Ellis, location unknown, 2 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. Arrangements were made privately through Carolina Cremation Selections.

