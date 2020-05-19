October 20, 1934 - May 16, 2020 Mr. Roland Floyd Eller has entered into eternal rest. Mr. Eller was born on October 20, 1934 in Forsyth County, NC to the late Marshall and Jettie Mitchell Eller. He graduated from North Carolina A&T University where he is enrolled in their baseball home of fame, and a member of the Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity. He was an active member of St. James Methodist Church in Rural Hall. He was preceded in death by his parents and siblings. To mourn his loss, he leaves a host of nieces and nephews. Roland was an avid baseball fan and bowler, having bowled multiple 300 games. Due to the limitations of numbers for public gathering, a private graveside service will be held at St. James Methodist Church Cemetery with Reverend Doctor Paul Perkins officiating. "I have fought the good fight. I have finished the race. I have kept the faith." 2 Timothy Verse 7. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miler.com. Hayworth-Miller Rural Hall Chapel

