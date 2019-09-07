June 9, 1928 - September 1, 2019 Margie Stoltz Eller passed away on September 1, 2019 at Forsyth Memorial Hospital in Winston-Salem. Margie was a graduate of Greensboro College, and a member of the alumni board. She taught home economics in Forsyth County public schools for 36 years with an emphasis on nutrition and clothing. She, along with her husband, Edwin, owned The Dressing Room and The Linen Closet in Kernersville, and a gift shop in Asheville. Margie was an expert at flower arranging, and sold her silk arrangements in their shops. Margie was a volunteer at the gift shop at Forsyth Hospital for many years. She had a great love for all animals and particularly her dachshunds, Mr. Bill and Bandit. After retirement, Margie and Edwin enjoyed traveling and spending time at their home at the beach. Margie was an active member of Maple Springs United Methodist Church. The family would like to express our sincere gratitude to Margie's caregivers, Rita Barker, Brenda McLeod, and Theresa Rowe. They showed genuine devotion and love for Margie. For that, we are very grateful. Margie was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Elma Stoltz, and her husband, Edwin Eller. Surviving are her sister, Dot Brogan; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Madeline and Ramon Hoots; and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial gifts may be made to Maple Springs United Methodist Church, 2569 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106, or a donation to the SPCA in her memory. Friends and family may pay their respects at Salem Funeral & Cremation Services, Reynolda Chapel, Saturday, September 7, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM and Sunday, September 8, 2019 from 9:00 AM until 5:00 PM. A family burial will be held at 1:00 PM, Monday, September 9, 2019 at Forsyth Memorial Park. A service celebrating Margie's life will be held at 2:00 PM on September 9, 2019 at Maple Springs United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends following the service at the church. Online condolences may be made at www.salemfh.com. Salem Funeral & Cremation Service

