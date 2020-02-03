July 22, 1933 - January 31, 2020 Kernersville Essie Faye Bolick Eller passed into her Lord's arms on Friday, January 31, 2020. She is survived by her husband, Neal E. Eller, Sr. and three children: Neal Eller, Jr. (wife, Cherrie Eller) of Raleigh, NC; Tina Eller Reynolds (husband, Pat Reynolds), of Kernersville, NC; Thomas Eller (wife, Kelly Eller), of Georgia; five grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Faye and Neal had been married 68 years. She and Neal (ordained as a Southern Baptist Pastor) lived and worked together serving God and many churches for 58 years. The funeral service will be held 6:00 pm Tuesday February 4, 2020, at Union Cross Baptist Church. The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Union Cross Baptist Church Foundation 4350 High Point Road, Kernersville, NC 27284 or Dementia Society of America P.O. Box 600 Doylestown, PA 18901. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
