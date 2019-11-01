December 17, 1992 - October 29, 2019 Yadkinville - Cody Dane Eller, 26, went home to be with Jesus on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Cody was born December 17, 1992 to Dane Dixon Eller and Penny Swisher Eller. Cody was an exceptional athlete, a born comedian, and had a hug for everyone he met. Cody was the light of his parents' lives and the heart of his family. His smile would brighten any room. He will be sorely missed by all those who had the privilege of knowing and loving him. Cody attended Appalachian State University where he was in his last year pursuing a degree in Public Health with a minor in Sociology. Cody was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Harvey Swisher, his paternal grandparents, Bert and Rebecca Eller, a cousin, Andrew Swisher, and an uncle, Mickey Shaver. He is survived by his parents, grandmother, Mattie Gay Swisher; Cody had several aunts and uncles, Donna (Michael) Hartgrove, Donna (Calvin) Snow, Sandra Shaver, Pamela (Andy) Birster, Robin (Darin) Bowers, Laura (Junior) Thompson, and Kim (Jason) Palmer. Cody also had many beloved cousins, Brandie Swisher, Emily Meadows, Adam Snow, Chelsea Broome Casey, Laken Thompson, Jacob Thompson, Luke Bowers, Daniel Harrell, Christopher Hartgrove, and Caitlin Hartgrove. Cody was also blessed with a life long friend, Avery Ravitt, who was more like a brother. The family will receive friends from 1-3 PM Saturday November 2, 2019 at Grace Bible Church, 5101 US Highway 601 North of Yadkinville. His funeral service will follow the visitation at 3:00 PM in Grace Bible Church by Pastor Junior Thompson. Interment will follow the service in Harmony Grove Friends Cemetery. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Bible Church, PO Box 2075, Yadkinville, NC 27055 in Memory of Cody. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service of Yadkinville

