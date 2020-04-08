December 5, 1998 - March 27, 2020 Chris Egwuatu passed away on March 27, 2020 in Winston-Salem at the age of 21. He was born in Postville, IA on December 5, 1998. Chris graduated from Reagan High School in 2017 where he excelled in Track and Field. Even earning a scholarship to Notre Dame College. He leaves behind his mother, Immaculate "Imma" Egwuatu; sister, Nneka Egwuatu; brothers, Odili, Obie, and Ekena Egwuatu; and cherished dog, Prince whom he adopted while volunteering at the Humane Society. He was preceded in death by his father, Dr. Charles Obiajulu Egwuatu, from Umunaga Akwa Anambra state Nigeria. Chris focused most of his energy on his music. He had a true passion for his art. He was proud of the album he produced in March of this year as Kaelos entitled 'Return to Sender.' Chris was fluent in Japanese and dreamed of traveling to Japan and across the world. He was always free spirited. He was a person who dearly loved his friends like they were his family. A lover of fun, those who knew him will remember his kind and caring heart. He was an very intelligent person who was empathetic to all, carrying love for everyone he met, giving anyone in need whatever he had to ease their burden. Chris will forever be missed. A visitation will be held Saturday, April 11th from 1-2pm at Forsyth Memorial Park at the mausoleum followed by a funeral service starting at 2pm. A memorial service will be held at a future date. Memorial contributions can be made in Chris's honor to the Forsyth County Humane Society. Frank Vogler & Sons Funeral Home Clemmons, North Carolina
