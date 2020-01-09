January 13, 1949 - January 6, 2020 THOMASVILLE - Roy Gene Edwards, 70, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by family and friends, on Monday, January 6, 2020. He was born on January 13, 1949 in High Point, to the late Melvin and Mildred Willis Edwards. A resident of this area all of his life, he attended High Point Central and proudly served his country for six years in the US Marine Corps. He retired from Hanes Corporation and formerly had worked for Adams Millis and Sara Lee. He was a longtime active member of Trindale Community Church and a former member of Northpointe Church. Roy enjoyed the beach, especially surfing and fishing, hunting and spending time with his children and grandchildren. He loved his Lord, his family and his friends, and will be dearly missed. In addition to his parents, preceding him in death were a sister, Shirley Edwards and his mother-in-law, Mildred Sexton. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Geneva Montgomery Edwards; his children, Kimberly Edwards Early and her husband, Jim of Winston-Salem, his son, Brian Edwards and his companion, Kimberly Holbrook of Wilmington, Megan Edwards Womble and her husband, Wilson of Archdale; his adopted son, Jaiden Tyler Edwards, his sisters, Janice Edwards of Chattanooga, TN, Susan Lett and her husband, Bruce of Archdale, Melba Gibbs and her husband, Allen of Archdale. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Jonathan Gerringer, Dani Gerringer, Mason Womble and Logan Womble; his great-granddaughter, Adely Gerringer; his sisters-in-law, Judy Millis and her husband, Butch of Trinity and Diane McDowell and her husband, David of Trinity, and several nieces and nephews. A service to celebrate Roy's life will be held at Cumby Family Funeral Service, Archdale Saturday afternoon, January 11, at 2 o'clock, with Pastor Ottis Collins officiating. The committal will follow at Floral Garden Memorial Park Cemetery, with military honors accorded by the US Marine Corps Honor Guard and the Randolph County Honor Guard. His family will receive friends on Friday evening from 6 until 8 o'clock, at the funeral home. The family would like to thank the Kernersville VA Medical Clinic, W.G. (Bill) Hefner VA Medical Center, Salisbury, Janet Parker NP and the Hospice of Davidson County, for their care, love and support of Roy and his family, during his illness Memorials in Roy's memory may be made to the Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517. Online condolences may be made on Roy's tribute page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements are in the care of Cumby Family Funeral Service of Archdale. Cumby Family Funeral Service 206 Trindale Road, Archdale, NC 27263
