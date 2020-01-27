January 25, 1939 - January 23, 2020 Peggy Jean Tipton Edwards, 80, passed away on Thursday, January 23rd at the K.B. Reynolds Hospice House in Winston-Salem, NC. She was born in 1939 in Madison County, NC to Paul and Etta Tipton. She was a member of Knollwood Baptist Church, and was active in Sunday School and other church groups. She graduated from Western Carolina University with a degree in math and in art. She spent her days as a wife, mother, and a high school math teacher, before retiring as the Financial Director for the Northwest Area Health Education Center. Peggy enjoyed many creative pursuits including needlepoint, drawing and painting, wood carving, crocheting and knitting. She is survived by her husband of 59 years Tom Edwards, and her children Cindy Taylor (Mat) of Frederick, MD, Debbie Johnson (Jeff) of Raleigh, NC, and David Edwards (Judi) of Chester, SC. She was also Nana to 7 grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Knollwood Baptist Church, and in lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Music Ministry of Knollwood Baptist Church.
Breaking
Edwards, Peggy Tipton
To plant a tree in memory of Peggy Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately