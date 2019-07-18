Edwards, Peggy Louise Pickrell January 1, 1930 - July 16, 2019 Peggy Louise Pickrell Edwards, 89, of Winston-Salem passed away Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Southfork Assisted Living. Peggy was born in Hoopeston, IL to the late Russell Pickrell, Sr. and Jewell Hutsler Pickrell on January 1, 1930. She was of the Methodist faith. Peggy retired from Western Electric with over 30 years of service. After she retired, Peggy went back to work for Wachovia and then BB&T, where she made lots of friends. She was a loving mother, grandmother ("Nana" and "MomMom") and great-grandmother. Peggy will be greatly missed by all, especially by her two granddaughters, Sarah and Natalie, who adored and cared for her until the very end. She also had a wonderful sense of humor and caring nature. Along with her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by a daughter, Sheila Gobble, and a brother, Russell Pickrell, Jr. She is survived by two daughters, Shari Young and husband Darren of Lewisville; Belinda Hammond and husband Kenneth of IL; two sons, Donald Reinert and wife Cheryl of PA; John Reinert and wife Stacy of CA; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two sisters, Joan Burns and husband Johnny of IL, and Sally Hunt of FL. A memorial service will be held 7:00 PM, Friday, July 19, 2019 at Hayworth-Miller Chapel. Family will receive friends 4:45 to 6:45 PM prior to the service. Online condolences may be sent to www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller 3315 Silas Creek Parkway

Tags

Load entries