July 25, 1925 - November 24, 2019 Gladys Lillian Southern Edwards, 94, affectionately known as TaTa, entered the more immediate presence of her Lord and Savior from Trellis Supportive Care on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Gladys was born July 25, 1925, in Forsyth County to Laurie Hill and Sadie Lillian Lewis Southern. She was a graduate of Mineral Springs High School. She worked at the Newport News Shipbuilding and Drydock Company for a while during WWII and later for Hanes Knitting and R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Co. She was an active member of Friedland Moravian Church as long as her health permitted. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her life mate and love, Ernest Leroy Edwards, in March of 1999, a sister and her spouse, Ruby S. and James M. White; two brothers and their spouses, James W. and Rosalea Southern and John C. and Elizabeth Southern; a brother-in-law, Webb Nifong; special niece and her spouse, Jeanne W. and Harold D. Lanning; nephews, Jimmie W. Southern and David E. Southern. She is survived by three daughters and sons-in-law, Nancy and Harold Durham, Jo and Ike Brann, and Bonnie and Randy Johnson; granddaughters and spouses, Julie and Vic McGrorty, Melissa Durham, Amy and Phil Grande; grandsons and spouses, Michael and Dawn Brann, David and Katie Brann, Jonathan and Beth Johnson; and great-grandchildren, Andrew and Grace McGrorty, Thomas and Rachel Brann, Katelyn, Jacob and Julianna Brann, Tyler, Ryan and Ashley Grande and Silas and Della Johnson; a sister, Florence Nifong Aquilano, as well as several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at Friedland Moravian Church on Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at 1:00 PM officiated by Rev. Wally Yarbrough and Rev. Adam Goodrich. Burial will follow in the church graveyard. The family will receive friends from 6:30-8:30 PM Tuesday at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. A special thanks to all of our dear friends at Trinity Elms Assisted Living in Clemmons and at Trellis Supportive Care for treating our Mom with the utmost care, love, compassion and dignity. Memorials may be made to either Trinity Elms Assisted Living, 3750 Harper Rd., Clemmons, NC 27012 or to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
