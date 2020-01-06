August 26, 1924 - December 23, 2019 On December 23rd, 2019, Ellen Shaw Edwards died peacefully at her apartment in Charlotte, NC. Born in Scotland Neck, NC, on August 26, 1924, to Rufus and Ellen Shaw, Ellen was a loving, compassionate presence to everyone she met. She married her beloved late husband of 59 years, Jim, in 1944, and together they raised four children. Besides being an amazing mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, she joined her husband in operating Medical Park Pharmacy in Winston-Salem for 25 years. She was active in her church, joined her husband in golfing, loved the beach, took up painting after retirement, and was hiking mountains with her children in her 50's and 60's. She was a lover of family, of friends, of animals, and of life. After living 63 years in Winston-Salem, she moved to an independent living retirement community in Charlotte in 2017 where she remained active until shortly before a blessedly brief illness. She leaves behind to cherish her life: son J. Scott Edwards and wife Lyn of Durham, NC; daughter Meredith E. Townsend and husband Alan of Mebane, NC; daughter Kathy E. Fowler and husband Lynn of Wilmington, NC; son C. Marshall Edwards and wife Marilyn of Charlotte, NC; eight grandchildren and their spouses; ten great grandchildren; and many treasured friends. The Burial of the Dead service will be held at St. Timothy's Episcopal Church, Winston-Salem, NC, at 2 PM on Saturday, January 18, 2020, followed by a reception, for those who wish to visit with the family. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of your choice or to the Sydney Fowler Fund (2263 Palmetto Marsh Circle, Mt. Pleasant, SC 29466). Sydney is Ellen's great granddaughter who was recently paralyzed from a spinal cord injury. All donations to this fund will be utilized for her recovery-based therapy and to purchase therapeutic equipment for placement in the local hospital (Charleston, SC). Tribute Cremation Society 4935 Monroe Rd, Charlotte, NC 28205
