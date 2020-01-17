Winston-Salem - A memorial service for Mr. Douglas E. Edwards, 58, will be conducted at 12 pm on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from the chapel of Douthit Funeral Services.
Edwards, Douglas E.
To plant a tree in memory of Douglas Edwards as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately