Rural Hall - Billy Gray Edwards Sr., 60, passed away Friday, March 6, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 AM Monday, March 9, 2020 at Priddy Family Cemetery, Priddy Farm Rd. Rural Hall. Slate Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.

Service information

Mar 8
Visitation
Sunday, March 8, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
Slate Funeral Home
132 E Dalton Rd
King, NC 27021
Mar 9
Graveside Service
Monday, March 9, 2020
11:00AM
Priddy Family Cemetery
Priddy Farm Rd.
Rural Hall, NC 27045
