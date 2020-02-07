Winston-Salem - Mrs. Mae Belle Ridgill Eccles, 92, passed away February 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Saints Home United Methodist Church with family visitation at 10:00am. (RUSSELL)
Eccles, Mae Belle Ridgill
