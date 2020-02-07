Winston-Salem - Mrs. Mae Belle Ridgill Eccles, 92, passed away February 2, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Saints Home United Methodist Church with family visitation at 10:00am. (RUSSELL)

To send flowers to the family of Mae Eccles, please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Feb 8
Visitation
Saturday, February 8, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Saints Home United Methodist Church
1390 Thurmond Street
Winston Salem, NC 27105
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mae's Visitation begins.
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
11:00AM
Saints Home United Methodist Church
1390 Thurmond Street
Winston Salem, NC 27105
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before Mae's Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries