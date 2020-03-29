July 11, 1925 - March 19, 2020 William Henry Eberle, Jr., of Winston-Salem, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at Heritage Woods. He was born July 11, 1925 in Newark, New Jersey to William Henry Eberle and Dorothea Me Hilgeman. Bill joined the Navy at the age of 17 and served his country as a signalman in the Atlantic theater protecting convoys during World War II. After the war, he joined IBM where he remained his entire career working in computer systems sales, program management and legal. He lived in Franklin, Tennessee for over 30 years where he was very involved in volunteer work and wrote a column for the Franklin paper. Bill was preceded in death by his loving wife of 34 years, Anne Eberle and his younger brother Clifford "Bud" Eberle. He is survived by his children Dave Eberle (Lori), Karen Drongowski (Steve) and Bob Eberle, 7 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren, as well as Anne's children ,Townes Duncan (Ellen), Steven Duncan, Susan Duncan (David Klein) and 5 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. The Eberle family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Heritage Woods, ComForCare and Trellis (Hospice). Memorial services will be held at a later date in Pawling, New York and Franklin, Tennessee. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway Winston-Salem, NC 27103

