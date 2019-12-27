May 12, 1933 - December 25, 2019 WINSTON-SALEM Our loving mother, Betty Joyce Fletcher Eaton, 86, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours of Wednesday, December 25, 2019 at Kernersville Medical Center. Betty was born on May 12, 1933 in Narrows, VA to the late John Madison and Mary Ann Hypes Fletcher. She was a member of Mt. Pleasant Methodist Church, and was retired from Hanes Hosiery with 30-plus years of service. Betty loved her family, especially taking care of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She enjoyed doing word search books during her free time. In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband of 69 years, Erastus (Tom) Eaton; 2 daughters, Joyce E. Clark and Valerie D. Eaton; and 3 brothers, John, Alvin, and Bob Fletcher. Betty is survived by her children, John H. Eaton of Tampa, FL and Vickie E. Smith (Durward) of Walnut Cove; 5 grandchildren, Teri C. Breaux (Chris) of Virginia Beach, VA, Kristen S. Jones (Michael) of Charlotte, Lori Clark of King, Ashley S. Harrell of East Bend, and Candace Smith (fiancé Bradley Noah) of Rural Hall; 13 great-grandchildren, Maiya, Adelyn, Evan, and Chloe Breaux, Riley, Arden and Olin Jones, Addison and Lucas Harrell and Kalob, Kayden, Bella and Lincoln Beasley. There will be a 11:00 am graveside service held on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Crestview Memorial Park with Pastor Wayne Marion officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 10:30 am on Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Burroughs Funeral Home. The family would like to thank the staff of Arbor Ridge at Stanleyville and Walnut Ridge of Walnut Cove for all their love and support of our mother. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, of Walnut Cove is proud to be serving the Eaton family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately