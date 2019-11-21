October 16, 1953 - November 19, 2019 Debra Ann Easter passed away unexpectedly but peacefully at home in Winston-Salem on Tuesday, November 19, 2019. She was born on October 16, 1953, and graduated from Mt. Tabor High School in 1971. She earned her undergraduate degree from UNC Chapel Hill in 1975, and remained a fervent UNC fan for life. She worked for R.J. Reynolds for more than 30 years, including serving as a project manager in the company's engineering department. She was a lifelong member of Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church, and served for several years on the board of the Sherwood West homeowners association. She spent much of her time helping and caring for family and friends. She was also a ravenous non-fiction reader, and loved the beauty of garden flowers and birds. Debbie was preceded in death by her father, Bobby G. Easter, and a sister-in-law, Eva L. Easter. She is survived by her mother, Norma J. Easter of Winston-Salem; her brother, Michael G. Easter of State Rd., NC; and her nephew, Stetson C.Z. Easter of State Road. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, November 22, 2019 at Hayworth Miller Silas Creek Chapel. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at Mt. Tabor United Methodist Church on Robinhood Rd. in Winston-Salem, immediately followed by burial at Forsyth Memorial Park. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Pkwy., Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately