Margie DeViney Eakers passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, Wesley Evan Eakers, her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Leland Blane DeViney, four brothers and three sisters. She retired from N.C. Baptist Hospital as Chief Tech of the ICU Blood Gas Lab. Survivors include her beloved son, Evan Wesley Eakers, and several nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Friday, November 15, 2019 at 2:00 PM at Parklawn Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Ln., Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Online condolences may be sent to www.jcgreenandsons.com.
