August 17, 2019 La Verne Thomas Eager, 89, passed away peacefully in her sleep on August 17, 2019 in Winston-Salem, NC. La Verne was born in 1930 to William Lee and Earsel Thomas in Knoxville, TN. Where there was La Verne, there was music. Her abiding and life-long faith in Christianity began when her parents nurtured her gift of singing through her early participation at the Immanuel Baptist Church. By the age of 17, she became the director of their Girls Choir. La Verne took her musical journey north to New Jersey, where she started a family and joined in many local church and theater activities. She was a Renaissance woman of the stage, dividing her time as a performer, theater director, musical director, voice and piano teacher, choir soloist, and organist. La Verne was involved in a wide range of theater organizations, including the Chatham Fish and Game Follies, Overlook Musical Theater, Chatham Women's Chorus (director), Chatham Township High School (adjunct director), and the New Jersey Council Of the Arts, and Benefits for the Chatham Bicentennial. She also sang soprano with the Trio of Camera Singers which was an off-shoot of the Chatham Community Players, where she won several awards, including the Major Dawley Award for her longtime, high quality participation in shows such as Kiss Me Kate, You Can't Take It With You, and Pajama Game (in which she played the female lead). La Verne was an active member of the Chatham Township Presbyterian Church, where she met Mahon Bishop in 1963. He became her voice teacher, mentor, and dear friend for life. She was a soloist at the church for over 30 years and was inducted as an Elder in 1988. In 1994, La Verne moved back south to Winston-Salem, NC with her husband, the late John W. Eager. She spent her time traveling with John and enjoying her favorite hobbies, antiquing and gardening. She maintained her devotion to theater as a member and supporter of the Piedmont Opera and Winston-Salem Symphony, which she attended regularly with her dear friend, Glenna Billings. In 2010, La Verne was honored to be invited as the opening performer in "An Evening of Celebration for Mahon Bishop" at Carnegie Hall. At the performance, she accompanied herself on piano while she sang Gershwin's "Someone to Watch Over Me" and received a full-house standing ovation. She is survived by her daughters, Michelle de Alberich and Alison Beckwith, and granddaughters Lauren and Kristin Beckwith. A memorial celebration will be held at the Presbyterian Church of Chatham Township at a later date. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com. Salem Funerals & Cremations 2951 Reynolda Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27106
Most Popular
-
Arrest in fatal shooting at intersection of Silas Creek, South Main in Winston-Salem
-
Police ID man killed in parking lot stabbing. 31-year-old from Winston-Salem had children with him at supermarket, a witness said.
-
Stabbing victim was convicted as a teen of killing Chris Paul's grandfather. Dorrell Queshane Brayboy was killed in parking lot of Food Lion
-
TV series on Pazuzu Algarad case aims to examine failures that allowed murders to happen
-
Spry III, William Dennie
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 336.727.7398 or email obits@wsjournal.com.
In Memoriam notices can be placed by contacting Jennifer McDaniel at jmcdaniel@wsjournal.com
Pot Or Not: Is It Time For Marijuana Laws To Change in N.C.? Join our panel for a conversation about this controversial topic.
There is a limited supply of these Par Cards so act fast!
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately