September 6, 1962 - November 5, 2019 DYSON MOCKSVILLE - Mrs. Sherri Elizabeth Hartle Dyson, 57, of Turkeyfoot Road, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family after a long, courageous battle with cancer. She was born September 6, 1962, in Forsyth County to Donald Elliott and Wanda Fay Roberson Hartle of Kernersville. Sherri graduated in Forsyth County and went on to obtain her paralegal degree from Forsyth Tech. She met and married her husband of 39 years, Ricky Dyson from Mocksville, where they resided and built a home and a family together. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother and a friend to many who had the pleasure to meet her. She enjoyed spending time with family, attending ice cream socials with friends, reading, fishing and going to the beach as often as possible. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Erica Elizabeth Dyson. In addition to her parents and her husband, survivors include a daughter, Candace Vaughn (Chris) of Harmony; a son, Matthew Dyson (Melinda) of Bear Creek; a brother, Daniel Hartle (Tammy) of Kernersville; a sister, Donna Rodgers (Rick) of Archdale; a grandson, Bailey Vaughn; a granddaughter, Brinley Vaughn; mother-in-law, Linda Dyson of Mocksville; brothers and sisters-in-law, Marty Dyson (Cathy) of Mocksville and Tina Prevette (Tony) of Harmony; and several nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be conducted at 12 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 9, at New Union United Methodist Church, with Pastor Jesse Teal officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church one hour prior to the service and at other times, at the home of her daughter, Guy Gaither Road, Harmony. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be considered for New Union United Methodist Church (General Fund or Women's Fellowship), c/o Doris Dyson, 1436 Sheffield Road, Mocksville, NC 27028. Online condolences may be made at www.eatonfuneralservice.com. Eaton Funeral Service 325 North Main Street

