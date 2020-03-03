Durham, Tommy Leon March 4, 1939 - February 28, 2020 Tommy Leon Durham, 80, of Walnut Cove, NC, died Friday February 28 at his home. He was born March 4, 1939 in Stokes County to Ledford William Durham and Jessie Nelson Durham. Tommy was a cattle rancher and farmer. He served our country in the Army and Reserves. He served on the Stokes County Farm Bureau Board for 30 years. He was a member and one-time president of the NC Hereford Association. He was preceded in death by his father. Mr. Durham is survived by his wife of 60 years, Ronda Mendenhall Durham of the home, and his mother, Jessie Durham, sons Perry Durham of Phoenix, Arizona and Rocky Durham and wife Sheri Durham of Salisbury, NC, grandchildren Lauren Durham, Scott Durham, Daniel Durham and Sarah Durham; brother Larry Durham and wife Dianne Durham of Walnut Cove, NC, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. A celebration of life will be held at St. Mark's Methodist Church, Germanton, NC 27019, March 14, 2020 from 1:00 to 3:00 pm.

