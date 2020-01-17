July 4, 1931 - January 14, 2020 Avolene B. Durham, 88, of King, passed away peacefully at her home on January 14, 2020. Born July 4, 1931, in Stokes County, she was the daughter of Walter Jackson Booth and Nora Ida East Booth. A devoted church member, Mrs. Durham loved teaching Sunday school and attended church as long as her health permitted. Known for tending to others, especially the many nieces and nephews she cared for as they grew, she also loved tending to her gardens and canning the vegetables they produced. Quilting was another hobby in which she found joy as well as in the gifting of the quilts she completed. She leaves behind to cherish her memory; a sister, Thelma Booth McKinney; a sister-in-law, Peggy Booth; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and sisters-in-law, Walter Jackson "WJ" Booth, Jr. (Ruth), John William "Pete" Booth (Olene), and Palmer Willy "Hoogie" Booth; and four sisters and brothers-in-law, Bertha (Odell) Marshall, Wondist (Raymond) Tucker, Mary Ella Booth and Betty Jean Booth, and Rex McKinney; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service will be held on Friday, January 17, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Stoney Ridge Baptist Church cemetery. The Rev. Kevin Broyhill will be officiating. The family would like to express their sincerest appreciation for the extraordinary care shown to Mrs. Durham by her caregivers during her illness. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Stoney Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery fund at 1030 Stoney Ridge Road, Westfield, NC 27053 c/o Danny Tucker or Calvary Baptist Church in King at 536 S. Main Street, King, NC 27021. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Durham family. Cox-Needham Funeral Home 822 W. Main Street
Durham, Francis Avolene Booth
To plant a tree in memory of Francis Durham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately