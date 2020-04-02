October 13, 1931 - March 30, 2020 Dorothy White Durham, age 88, of Bermuda Run, NC, passed away peacefully with family at her side on March 30, 2020. A graveside service was held at Forsyth Memorial Park on April 1, 2020. Her children and her brother were in attendance. Dorothy Durham was born in Mt. Airy, NC, on October 13, 1931, the daughter of the late Sherman Simpson and Ethel Marion Simpson. In 1949, she married W. Bryan White, who died in 1979. They had five children, all whom survive her: Judith White of Denver, CO; Jan Walch of Cornelius, NC; Jasper White of Lexington, NC; Jeff White and Jere White, both of Clemmons. She had nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, John Simpson of Winston-Salem. "Aunt Dorothy" was also beloved by her many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Durham married Robert W. Durham in 1983. They lived in Lewisville until his death in 2003. Mrs. Durham then moved to Bermuda Run. In her later years she was a resident of Creekside Independent Community and Bermuda Village. Dorothy Durham had been ill since mid-January. The family wishes to extend heartfelt thanks to all of those who have helped care for her during her illness, especially the team at the Wake Health Davie Medical Center. Dorothy White Durham will be remembered for her gracious style and generous spirit. A celebration of her life will be planned for later in the year. In lieu of flowers, the family has suggested honoring her with donations to groups addressing the impact of the COVID19 crisis and other community needs. Frank Vogler and Sons 2849 Middlebrook Drive

To plant a tree in memory of Dorothy Durham as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

