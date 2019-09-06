November 13, 1952 - August 30, 2019 Dr. Vanessa Duren-Winfield passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. A homegoing celebration will be held 12 noon Saturday, 9/7/19 at Kimberly Park Holiness Church. The family will receive friends from 11 am-12 pm at the church. Interment Forsyth Memorial Park. (HOOPER)

