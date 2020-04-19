August 24, 1936 - April 17, 2020 Mr. William "Stan" Stanley Dunn, 83, of Winston-Salem, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. He was born in Forsyth County on August 24, 1936, to the late Wiley Stanton and Helen Peddycord Dunn. Stan loved to ride his lawnmower and go fishing with his son. He was a proud veteran of the US Army. Stan was a loving husband and father that will be greatly missed. In addition to his parents, Stan is preceded in death by his sister, Louise Shore; brother-in-law, Chester Shore; and sister-in-law, Brenda Hargrave. Surviving is his wife of fifty-five years, Linda Dunn; two children, Robert Dunn (Lateah) and Marcie Dunn; brother-in-law, Larry Hargrave; two nephews, Mike Hargrave and Richard Trammell (Carolyn); niece, Cindy Rescigno (Tim); two special cousins, Dottie Ann Hayes and Mary Dee Malek; and his little girl dog, Gypsy. A private graveside service will be held at Westlawn Gardens of Memory, officiated by Pastor Jim Bush. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Grace Baptist Church, 3305 Peters Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27127. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com. Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
