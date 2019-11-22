November 30, 1948 - November 10, 2019 Doyle Legrand Dunn, 70 years of age, passed away on Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Baptist Medical Center in Jacksonville, Florida. Doyle was born November 30, 1948 in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. He was a veteran and served in the Air Force before choosing to make Jacksonville, Florida his permanent residence. Doyle was a machinist by profession and an avid sports fan at heart. He was an all-around funny and enjoyable person who was a great friend to many and will surely be missed. Doyle is survived by his parents, Charles and Faye Dunn; his daughter Jonell (Richard) Hendrix Dalton; grandchildren Julia Dalton, Eric Zachary (Channé) Hendrix, Nicholas (Kelsey) Hendrix; great-grandchildren Hudson and Haddon Hendrix; and siblings Keith (Joan) Dunn, Teresa (Howard) Williams, Gary (Cindy) Dunn, and Tracy (Charlene) Dunn. Friends are invited to share their memories of Doyle at his celebration of life on Saturday, November 23, 2019 from 3:00 pm - 7:00 pm at the American Legion #283 located at 9459 Fort Caroline Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32225. The funeral service will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 at 10:00 am at the Jacksonville National Cemetery located at 4083 Lannie Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32218. Evergreen Funeral Home 4535 Main Street Jacksonville, FL 32206
