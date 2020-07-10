December 22, 1951 - July 8, 2020 King Mr. Calvin Eugene Dunlap, Sr., 68, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. He was born in Guilford County to the late Calvin Coolidge Dunlap and Branson Marie Hopper Dunlap. Mr. Dunlap was a truck driver for over thirty years. He enjoyed going on camping trips with his son. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Peggy Hine Dunlap, and a sister, Connie Dunlap Hill. Left to cherish his memory is his wife Mary Dunlap; his son, Calvin Dunlap, Jr. (Sheila); two brothers, Tony Dunlap (Brenda), and Jimmy Dunlap (Wanda); and a sister, Penny Hanna (Chris). The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, July 11, 2020, from 10:00 AM until 11:00 AM at Calvary Baptist Church in King. Funeral services will follow at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Kevin Broyhill and Rev. Rick Eacho officiating. Interment will take place at the church cemetery. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Mr. Calvin Eugene Dunlap, Sr. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com. Slate Funeral Home 132 E. Dalton Rd., King, NC 27021

To send flowers to the family of Calvin Dunlap, Sr., please visit Tribute Store.

Service information

Jul 11
Visitation
Saturday, July 11, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Calvary Baptist Church
536 S. Main St.
King, NC 27021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Visitation begins.
Jul 11
Funeral Service
Saturday, July 11, 2020
11:00AM
Calvary Baptist Church
536 S. Main St.
King, NC 27021
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Funeral Service begins.

Tags

Load entries