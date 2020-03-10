Nancy Joyce Dunlap, formerly of Winston-Salem, passed away on March 5, 2020 in Charlottesville, Virginia where she had been living since 2011. She was born on April 14, 1928 in Stoneville, N.C. to Joseph Robert Joyce and Grace Price Joyce. A graduate of both Mars Hill College and the N.C. Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, her 50-plus year career as a registered nurse began at N.C. Baptist Hospital. While in nursing school Nancy met and later married Clarence Milton Dunlap, Jr. (known as Pat). Nancy and Pat met on a blind date when he filled in for a friend and the rest is history. They were both members of First Presbyterian Church and active in a community bridge club for years. Nancy loved sports, both as a participant and as a fan. She played high school and college basketball and throughout her 91 years kept her family up to date on every game played in the ACC. As a member of the Winston-Salem Shark Club and YMCA she proudly completed the 50-mile swim. In later years Nancy was a private duty nurse, caring for her patients in both the hospital and the home. Her passion for nursing fueled her and made a difference in the lives of so many. In addition to her parents, she is predeceased by her brothers Buddy, Joe, and Sanford Joyce; husband Pat; grandson Kyle Dunlap Kessler; and son-in-law Stuart A. Kessler. Surviving are her sisters Nellie Callaway, Rejane Goode and Brenda Allen; and brother Douglas Joyce. Nancy is also survived by her three children; a son, Clarence Milton Dunlap III and his wife, Annemarie Clemente, of Charlottesville, VA, and their two sons, Matthew and Andrew Dunlap; a daughter, Margaret Ann Dunlap Kessler of Charlottesville, VA and her son Aaron and daughter Emma Kessler and three stepsons Nils, Karl and Jonas Kessler; and daughter Nancy Jean Dunlap Myers and her husband, John Daniel Myers, of Winston-Salem and their two sons, Ryan and Robert Myers. Nancy will not easily be forgotten and her generous spirit will live on in the hearts of those who loved her. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at Westlawn Gardens of Memory in Clemmons, N.C. with the Reverend John Jackman of Trinity Moravian Church officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a charity that inspires you. Condolences can be sent to the family at www.hillandwood.com.
