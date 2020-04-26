Dunlap, Lee "Buddy" Edward July 30, 1934 - April 24, 2020 DUNLAP WALNUT COVE Lee "Buddy" Edward Dunlap, 85, Passed away Friday afternoon, April 24, 2020 at his home following a brief illness. Buddy was born on July 30, 1934 in Stokes County, NC and was the son of Phil and Eva Hatcher Dunlap. He grew up in Dodgetown and moved to Meadows during his early teens where he resided the rest of his life. After graduating from Walnut Cove High School, he married his wife of 35 years Norma Tedder. Shortly hereafter, he joined the U.S. Army where he served for four years. After leaving the Army he and his wife came back to Meadows to continue running the family business (Buddy's Place) a General Store and Grill until retirement in 1978. He not only took pride in the local business they built, but truly relished the friends he made during his time in business. Buddy proudly served the people of Stokes County and his community through several venues. He served as a County Commissioner in the 1970's and 1980's and was Chairman for several of those years. He served on the Stokes Reynolds Hospital Board of Trustees and First Citizens Bank Board of Directors for many years. He was very proud (along with several other community members) in securing financial means for the building of the South Stokes Volunteer Fire Department in 1968. He enjoyed traveling abroad with many of his friends for years, but his most favorite travel was the annual trip to South Dakota for pheasant hunting. He was an avid golfer and when not on course, he could be found sitting at home watching the Pros on TV. In addition to his parents, Buddy was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Tedder Dunlap and a brother, Bobby Dunlap. Buddy is survived by his 4 daughters, Robin Godwin (Stanley), Karen Wilson (Billy), Rhonda Craig (Scott) and Linda Shinault (Ray); 3 grandchildren, Billy Dunlap (Allison), Justin Wilson, and Sara Brewer (Travis), and 6 great grandchildren, Emma, Avery, Cooper, Max, Luke and Wes. A private family graveside service will be held Sunday, April 26,2020 at Haw Pond Church of Christ Cemetery. Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to the Haw Pond Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, 1008 Carroll Road, Germanton NC 27019. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice for all of their loving care that they showed during this difficult time. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Dunlap family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W, Walnut Cove, NC 27052

To plant a tree in memory of Lee Dunlap as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

