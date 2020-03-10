November 10, 1940 - March 7, 2020 Mr. William "Alfred" Dunkley, 79, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends on Saturday, March 7, 2020. Born on November 10th, 1940, Alfred was a lifelong farmer who enjoyed tobacco farming and had a passion for restoring old Farmall tractors. He worked twenty-five plus years as a loyal employee at J.P. Stevens and served fifty years as a dedicated member of the Francisco Volunteer Fire Department. Alfred was preceded in death by his parents, Will Samuel and Alma Owens Dunkley, as well as numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Anna Leigh Gunter Dunkley, his faithful son and daughter-in-law, William "Allan" and Abbey Mooney Dunkley, one maternal aunt, Nellie Owens Boles; numerous cousins and three special pets, Scooby, Ace and Little Bit. The family will receive friends for visitation on Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at Cox-Needham Funeral Home from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. Funeral services will be held at State Line Primitive Baptist Church on Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at 2:00 pm with Elder Jerry Cox, Rev. Rickey Rogers, Brother Terry Collins and Brother Chris Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to State Line Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, in care of Carroll Dalton, 1448 State Line Church Rd., Westfield, NC 27053. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Dunkley family. Cox-Needham 822 W. Main Street Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
Service information
6:00PM-8:00PM
822 W Main Street
Pilot Mountain, NC 27041
2:00PM
1334 State Line Church Rd
Collinstown, NC 27053
