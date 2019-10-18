October 14, 1943 - October 14, 2019 DUNCAN KING Reginald Franklin Duncan, 76, went home to be with his Lord Monday afternoon, October 14, 2019 at Universal Health Care in King. Reginald was born on October 14, 1943 in Forsyth County to the late Rayburn James and Marjorie Nations Duncan. He was a member of New Hope Baptist Church and loved reading his Bible and praying. Reginald was a prayer warrior of faith and had a heart of gold. He was a very caring and compassionate person, having taken care of his grandmother until her passing. In addition to his parents, Reginald was preceded in death by 1 brother, Lonnie Gray Duncan; and 2 sisters, Rebecca Ogburn and Peggy Hayes. Reginald is survived by his brother, Tommy Duncan (Barbara); 2 sisters, Carolyn Kimmer (Calvin) and Linda Duncan; and several nieces and nephews. There will be a 2:00 pm memorial service held on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Burroughs Chapel with Pastor R.J. McBride officiating. The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to Winston Salem Rescue Mission: 718 N. Trade St. NW, Winston-Salem, NC 27101 or to the donor's choice. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Duncan family. Burroughs Funeral Home 1382 NC HWY 65 W Walnut Cove, NC 27052
