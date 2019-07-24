April 30, 1928 - July 11, 2019 Mrs. Mary Callaway Duncan, age 91, went to be with the Lord Thursday, July 11, 2019 in the presence of family and caregivers. Mary was born in 1928 in Mountain Park, NC, the third of four children of Oscar and Lillie Callaway. She attended Mars Hill College and the NC Baptist Hospital School of Nursing, where she received her RN in 1950. Shortly after graduating, she went to Chicago to nurse with the Red Cross during the polio epidemic. She returned and took a position as a nurse at student health at UNC-Chapel Hill, where she worked for around 13 years. She met her husband, Allie H. Duncan, at Chapel Hill while he was attending dental school. They were married in 1964 in Chapel Hill and shortly thereafter moved to Elkin. Mary worked as a receptionist for Dr. Duncan for much of the thirty-five years he practiced until they retired in 1999. Mary was a member of First Baptist Church of Elkin. She was a member of the garden club in her younger years and enjoyed cooking. Mary will be most remembered for the support she gave her family. She is survived by her two children, Nancy D. Stanton and husband Christopher and Heather Duncan; sisters, Nancy C. Stancil and Dorothy Croom; sister-in-law, Nellie J. Callaway; and three grandchildren, Grace, Lillie, and David. The family will receive friends Friday, July 26, 2019 from 6:00 8:00 p.m. at Elkin Funeral Service. A graveside service will be conducted Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Hollywood Cemetery with Rev. Mark Reece, Rev. Justin Bell, and Dr. Bill Johnson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to First Baptist Church Elkin, 110 Gwyn Ave., Elkin, NC 28621. The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Valley Hospice, and caregivers, Lisa Owens and Lisa Lafferty for their care and support. Online condolences may be made to www.elkinfuneralservice.com. Funeral services entrusted to Elkin Funeral Service. Elkin Funeral Service PO Box 192, Elkin, NC 28621
