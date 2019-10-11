March 4, 1935 - October 9, 2019 William "Bill" Robert Dull, 84, passed away at home on October 9, 2019. He was born in East Bend, North Carolina, to the late Earlie and Nettie Dull. Bill was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Bill was a student at Yadkin High School. He served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany for 18 months. Bill worked at R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, and while working at Reynolds, earned a bachelor's degree in business from Appalachian State University. He is preceded in death by parents, Earlie and Nettie Dull; siblings, Peggy (Elwood) Williams, Katie Lee (Bill) Matthews, Frances (Ed) Yarbourgh, Nell (Jim) Atkins, Irene (Chester) Hiatt and James "Ace" Dull. He is survived by wife, Libby Carlton Dull; sister, Judy (Billy) Hodge; two daughters, Christel (Danny) Huttar and Sharon (Mark) Berry; two grandchildren, Wrenn (Drew) Tiernan and Arden Williams; one great-grandson, Brayden William Tiernan; and many nieces and nephews. A viewing will be held on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Enon Baptist Church from 1:30 PM till 3:00 PM. The funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM, Sunday, October 13, 2019, at Enon Baptist Church in East Bend with Rev. Jeff Stephens officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Enon Baptist Church 6321 Old US 421 Hwy E., East Bend, NC, 27018 and/or Mountain Valley Hospice, P.O. Box 1267, Yadkinville, NC 27055. Online condolences may be made to www.gentryfuneralservice.com. Gentry Family Funeral Service 5108 US Hwy 601 N., Yadkinville, NC, 27055
