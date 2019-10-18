February 7, 1965 - October 10, 2019 Larry Kennedy Dulin was born in Forsyth County on February 7, 1965 to the late Velma M. Dulin and Albert McDowell. He departed this life on October 10, 2019 at Sacred Journey in Atlanta, GA, after a long battle with cancer. He was educated by the Winston-Salem Forsyth County School System and graduated from Reynolds High School. After high school, he entered into the U.S. Army assigned to the Infantry Unit and was honorably discharged. Upon his return to Winston-Salem, he entered Winston-Salem State University where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in political science and graduated with cum laude honors. He also joined Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc. Larry moved to Atlanta, GA after graduation where he lived and married Signe Apoga Dulin. Larry's passion was in the food service industry, where he worked until his illness no longer allowed him to work. Larry was baptized at a very young age and was added to the Redland Church of Christ. After moving to Atlanta, he placed his membership with the Simpson Street Church of Christ. Larry leaves to cherish his memories: his wife, Signe Dulin, his father Albert McDowell, his son Jimell Johnson, his sister, Patricia D. Norris (Robert), his aunt, Thelma H. Carpenter (Ollie) and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. A memorial service will be held for Larry on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 11:00 am at Carver Rd. Church of Christ, 3200 Carver School Rd., Winston-Salem, NC 27105. Douthit Funeral Services 4655 Brownsboro Road

