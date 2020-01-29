September 19, 1933 - January 27, 2020 Mary "Jackie" Whicker Duggins, 86, passed away on Monday, January 27, 2020 at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home. Jackie was born on September 19, 1933 in Forsyth County to Grady Whicker and Cynthia Hauser Whicker. She attended Mineral Springs High School. After high school, Jackie went on to work for R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company, eventually retiring after over 30 years of service. Jackie and her husband Harold were regular attendees of Arcadia United Methodist Church. Jackie was a dedicated letter writer, and during her husband's time in the service she wrote him a letter every day. Jackie and Harold loved to travel and enjoyed many trips to different areas across the United States. She also loved to read and enjoyed flowers of every kind. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 65 years, Harold G. Duggins; and her dear friend, Martha Mayes. Surviving family includes her daughter, Sherry Williams; two sisters-in-law, Annie Lee Stewart and Hazeleen Payne; numerous nieces, nephews and extended family; and her dear friends, Donna Alford and Donald Colbert. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Friday, January 31, 2020 at Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Burial will immediately follow the service at Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home for the loving care they gave to Jackie. Flowers will be gladly accepted, or you may make a memorial donation to an organization of your choice. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel 3315 Silas Creek Parkway, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Duggins, Mary "Jackie" Whicker
To send flowers to the family of Mary Duggins, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 31
Visitation
Friday, January 31, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Visitation begins.
Jan 31
Funeral Service
Friday, January 31, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Hayworth-Miller Silas Creek Chapel
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
3315 Silas Creek Pkwy
Winston-Salem, NC 27103
Guaranteed delivery before Mary's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately