December 10, 1944 - November 21, 2019 Leslie Duggins, 74, died Thursday, November 21, 2019, after a valiant battle with an aggressive form of lung cancer. She passed away peacefully at her home in Pinnacle, North Carolina, where she was surrounded by loved ones. Leslie was born in Detroit, Michigan on December 10, 1944 to Leslie and Mary Nobel. Leslie is survived by her children, Curtis Gardner, Susan Rumble, and Kristine and Marco Loredo; sister-in-law, Vicki Hiatt; brother-in-law, Darrell Hiatt; nephew-in-law, Keith Hiatt; grandchildren, Sarah St. Onge, Matthew Cartwright, Chad Cartwright, Ali Gardner; great-grandchildren, Grayson Cartwright, Emma Jay Cartwright; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Gray Duggins; step-children, Sherry Riggs, Rocky Duggins; grandson, Jason Cartwright. A celebration of life will be held on December 7, 2019 from 2 PM to 4P M at Antioch United Methodist Church - 9220, Antioch Church Road, Rural Hall, NC 27405. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the ASCPA.
